Brazil’S Electric Giants Gear Up For High-Stakes Transmission Auction

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's sector prepares for its second electricity transmission auction of 2024, scheduled for Friday, September 27th.



The National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL) will oversee the event, offering concessions for 783 kilometers of transmission lines and substations across six Brazilian states.



ANEEL estimates the total required at R$3.4 billion ($624 million). The auction features four lots, down from fifteen in the March 2024 auction. Lot 1 stands out, requiring an investment of up to R$2.9 billion ($532 million).



Industry experts anticipate fierce competition due to limited opportunities. Analysts project leveraged real internal rates of return between 12.5% and 17% for the projects.



Bank of America predicts softer competition compared to recent auctions, citing a trend of decreasing discounts on maximum allowed revenues in winning bids.







Major players expected to participate include Copel (CPLE6), a likely contender for Lot 1 due to synergies with existing assets in Paraná state.



Engie Brasil (EGIE3) is anticipated to continue its transmission sector expansion, while Taesa (TAEE11) may return to the auction scene after a hiatus since 2022.



Smaller companies might bid for Lots 3 and 4. Notably, Neoenergia (NEOE3) and Transmissão Paulista (TRPL3) have announced they will not participate.



The broader context of Brazil's electricity sector in 2024 adds intrigue. Declining interest rates are expected to boost net profits, creating room for investments and dividends.

However, generation companies face challenges due to low energy prices caused by oversupply and full reservoirs.



Distribution companies are in an investment cycle, potentially impacting short-term dividends but leading to long-term growth.



Investors seeking high dividend yields in 2024 have options to consider. Engie Brasil (EGIE3) projects a dividend yield of 7-7.5% for the year, while Taesa (TAEE11) expects to offer 7.5% to 9%.



Auren (AURE3) projects a 6.5% dividend yield for 2024, down from 20.37% in 2023. CPFL (CPFE3) also presents attractive dividend prospects.



The auction's outcome will shape Brazil's power infrastructure future and provide insights into the market's competitive dynamics heading into 2024 and beyond.

