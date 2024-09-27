Data Centric Security Market Observe Significant Growth With A CAGR Of 30.6% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global data-centric security has grown due to increased digitization, data production, & heightened privacy and security concerns since COVID-19.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data centric security market size accounted for $2.76 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $39.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.The rise in digitization trends and digital data production and increase in data privacy and security concerns with the Covid-19 pandemic has boosted the growth of the global data centric security market. However, high implementation costs and demands and less enthusiasm for data-centric security approaches in mainstream applications hinder market growth. On the contrary, an increase in security concerns and cyber-attacks, and growth in cloud and digital media trends are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 250 Pages) at:Data centric security prioritizes securing data where it is stored and processed, instead of focusing on security controls for hardware and network infrastructure. Data centric models take a zero trust approach by applying the principle of least privilege to determine user access. Zero trust reduces cyber risk, as the user requests privileged access only when needed. Data centric security solutions help organizations in protecting most focused sensitive data instead of protecting IT infrastructure, which includes less important data.Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic had a favorable impact on the industry due to a sudden increase in the use of digital platforms and a surge in cyber-attacks.2. The global adoption of work-from-home culture and greater digital data creation increased the demand for data-centric security measures.3. The report divides the global data-centric security market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, verticals, and region.For Report Customization:Based on components, the software and solutions segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the professional services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the cloud segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 31.9% from 2021 to 2030.The global data centric security industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period.The global data centric security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Informatica, IBM, Broadcom, Micro Focus, Varonis Systems, Talend, Orange Cyberdefense, Forcepoint, Imperva, and Netapp.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at:Similar Report:1. Micro-Mobile Data Center Market SizeAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa5933 NE WiToll-Free: 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive#205, Portland, OR 97220United StatesHong Kong: +852-301-84916India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-855-550-5975...Web:Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

