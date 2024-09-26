Biotech Stock Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Soars On Positive Data From Phase 1 Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas (), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech reports on trading and news for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, for the of neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and other cancer indications.

The stock made the top percentage gainers list on news on positive Clinical trial data. Pasithea is trading at $ 5.65, gaining 1.81, rising 46.95% on volume of over 55 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $7.49 as of this report.

Pasithea Therapeutics today announced safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK) and preliminary efficacy data from the first 2 cohorts of patients (n=6) in its Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004, being conducted at four clinical sites in the United States.

The Phase 1 clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label, dose escalation 3+3 study design to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004 in patients with MAPK pathway driven advanced solid tumors with a documented RAS, NF1 or RAF mutation or patients who have failed BRAF/MEK inhibition (NCT06299839).

"We are very pleased to share the PK, safety, and preliminary efficacy data from the 2 mg and 4 mg cohorts in our first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004. We believe these data demonstrate a PK and safety profile that differentiates PAS-004 as a next-generation MEK inhibitor. We have already achieved significant PAS-004 exposures with a favorable safety profile and have not seen adverse side effects such as rash or GI toxicity, which are typical for MEK inhibitors even at low doses. The long half-life at approximately 70 hours, and the ability to achieve a flat PK curve at steady-state, aim to provide a constant target inhibition while avoiding peak plasma toxicities, which is a unique PK profile among MEK inhibitors used for the treatment of Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)," stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Chief Executive Officer of Pasithea.

"In addition, we are encouraged to see early potential signs of efficacy, with a heavily pre-treated patient with colorectal cancer showing prolonged stable disease. Colorectal cancer is known to not provide a RECIST response when treated with single-agent MEK inhibitors. This patient has a BRAF K601E mutation, a mutational status with no approved therapies. We are encouraged that this patient has been treated continuously into the 6th 28-day dosing cycle with no toxicities or AEs observed. While still early in clinical development, we believe PAS-004 is showing early signs of differentiation, indicating PAS-004 has the potential to outperform current MEK inhibitors in terms of safety, reduced administration frequency, and potentially efficacy. Our goal is to provide a once-daily or less frequent dosing treatment with broader application, not only for NF1 but also for other indications."

