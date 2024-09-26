Safadi Meets World Leaders, Urges Int'l Action To End Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, along with members of the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee assigned to rally international action to stop the war on Gaza, met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week in New York, according to a Foreign statement. .

The meeting discussed the need to intensify efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, as well as ensuring the protection of civilians and the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid into Gaza.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed the importance of UNRWA, which plays an indispensable role, emphasising the need for sufficient support to the agency to ensure it can continue providing its essential services to Palestinian refugees under the UN mandate.

In another meeting, Safadi met with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot over the significance of launching an effective international effort to stop the dangerous escalation in the region.

Safadi also warned that the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon could lead the region into a potential regional war.

The two ministers also discussed the importance of continuing cooperation between the two countries in delivering humanitarian and relief aid into Gaza, as well as ways to enhance bilateral relations in various fields.

Safadi also held talks with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell over the Jordanian-European partnership and the shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in various areas.

Safadi and Borrell also discussed the need to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, the dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank, and Israel's illegal violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem as a necessary first step to de-escalate the situation in the region.