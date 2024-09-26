SAMBAZON® Unveils Açaí Superfruit Juice With 50% Less Sugar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Original Açaí Juice with less sugar is now to retailers nationwide

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAMBAZON , the leading supplier of certified fair trade and organic Açaí, is excited to announce that its flagship

Açaí Superfruit Juice is now available with 50% less sugar. Responding to consumer demand for lower sugar alternatives, SAMBAZON reformulated its popular juice using natural sweeteners like Agave Inulin to maintain its signature taste while significantly reducing the sugar and calories.

SAMBAZON'S Açaí Superfruit Juice is now available with 50% less sugar*! Our revamped Açaí Superfruit Juice with less sugar is available in 32oz bottles at Whole Foods Market, Publix, and other retailers nationwide in the refrigerated juice section. *when compared to SAMBAZON Original Açaí Juice Per Serving

"Consumer feedback was clear- even loyal SAMBAZON buyers like the new product just as much as the original," said Vicki Isip, Chief Marketing Officer at SAMBAZON. "We've optimized the flavor and sweetness to match our best-selling Original Açaí Juice while using natural ingredients to deliver a great-tasting product with all the nutritional benefits." The new formulation retains all the antioxidants and vitamins of the original, but with 50% less sugar and 29% fewer calories. The relaunch also features a refreshed look, including the new SAMBAZON logo and transparent packaging that showcases the quality of the juice.

SAMBAZON's revamped Açaí Superfruit Juice with less sugar is available in 32oz bottles at Whole Foods Market, Publix, and other retailers nationwide in the refrigerated juice section.

ABOUT SAMBAZON ®

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "Certified Açaí" to the world, supplying Organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready-to-Eat Açaí Bowls, Juice, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain, and pioneering

transparency from the "Palm of the tree to the Palm of your Hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers, and schools.

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls retail concepts are available for franchising and licensing, transforming quick-serve restaurants for various segments such as Universities, Healthcare, Stadiums, Airports, and Neighborhoods. To learn more about SAMBAZON, follow @sambazon on Instagram or visit .

SOURCE SAMBAZON

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED