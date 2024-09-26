Minister Of Public Health Meets Algerian, Latvian Counterparts, Executive Head Of Pandemic Fund

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) of Public Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met with HE Minister of Health of the People's Republic of Algeria Abdelhak Saihi, HE Minister of Health of the Republic of Latvia Hosams Abu Meri and Executive Head of the Pandemic Fund Priya Basu, separately, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York.

The meetings addressed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and Algeria and Latvia in the fields of health.

The cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Pandemic Fund was also discussed. Established in 2022, the Pandemic Fund is a multilateral financing mechanism dedicated to providing multi-year grants to help countries with low or middle income improve their preparedness to confront future pandemics.

