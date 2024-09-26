Beyond The Brand: Loctite®

(MENAFN- 3BL) Henkel's two business units, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands, are united by the pioneering spirit to reimagine and improve everyday life – today and for generations to come. Building on a strong legacy of more than 145 years, our brands and products play an important role in the lives of millions of people and help to transform entire industries. In this series, Beyond the Brand , you will learn about how Henkel's top brands are contributing to organizational goals and innovating constantly to serve and succeed on behalf of customers, consumers, and partners.

This featured brand is Loctite® , which has been delighting consumers for over 60 years. Loctite's exceptional team works on a wide portfolio of consumer products as well as many different professional applications including automotive, aerospace, energy, electronics, construction, and more. Read on for more about the history, purpose, innovations, and sustainability of Loctite's consumer products; and the pioneering spirit of the team that goes far beyond the brand to serve consumers and professional industries alike.

The History of Loctite®

Super glue was invented in 1942 by Dr. Harry Coover, a member of a wartime research team that unintentionally discovered a chemical compound of extraordinary stickiness, and later considered the potential in this compound for use as an enhanced version of existing Glue. Production for commercial sale by Loctite began in 1958, and it quickly became popular as a useful and versatile household adhesive. In 1997, Loctite was purchased by Henkel and the organizations combined forces to continue pushing innovation with a pioneering spirit.

The Purpose of Loctite®

For over 60 years, Loctite has excelled as global leader in reliable adhesive solutions for consumers and professionals. Its state-of-the-art product portfolio is available in over 80 countries worldwide and is distinguishable for its exceptional speed, strength, durability, and ease of use.

Loctite's Global“Say Yes” campaign outlines its purpose to Say Yes to restoring a brighter future for all and to Say No to adding to landfills. Loctite believes that every curbside find, jobsite scrap, or renovation is a chance to create inspiring projects.“Say Yes to a better tomorrow. Say Yes to a 2nd chance. Say Yes to Loctite.”

Innovations from Loctite®

Loctite has a long legacy of innovation in consumer products. For example, Tite Foam® is a cutting-edge product that launched to act as an insulating foam sealant, made with premium ingredients that deliver high performance. Foam for different applications have their own unique benefits while offering consistent durability, high density, flexibility, UV resistance, and adhesion.

PL Premium Max® is Loctite's strongest, most durable construction adhesive. It remains 100% solid after curing, and can be used for framing, flooring, stairs, railings, and most landscaping and deck projects with consistently successful results. Customers love the innovative technology that leaves no strong solvent odor and has only a 20-minute repositioning time.

Sustainability from Loctite®

Loctite prides itself on consumer brands and a wide professional portfolio that are committed to sustainability, aiming to make a positive impact on our planet now and for generations to come. The brand does this through innovations to formulation, packaging, and production.

For example, one of Loctite's missions is to reduce the amount of plastic in their product portfolio. They have removed the plastic blisters from a selection of consumer adhesives like Super Glue and General Adhesives with the goal of expanding this initiative to the full assortment. Additionally, Loctite uses recycled materials in its packaging and is committed to reducing harmful chemicals in adhesive formulations while maintaining its products' high quality and well-known bonding strength.

Beyond the Loctite® Brand

Henkel believes that companies play a huge role in making up the fabric of local communities and supporting projects and partnerships that further the greater good. For example, Loctite's partnership with Habitat For Humanity International and its invigoration through the“Loctite® 2nd Chance House” project. This year-long program provides $200,000 in monetary support and product donations to help the global housing organization build affordable housing.

As a part of this activation , the brand partners with dedicated construction professionals, avid DIY enthusiasts, and passionate employees who use their combined knowledge and Loctite® brand products to breathe new life into a vintage home, transforming it for a deserving family. Throughout the course of the project, this team along with Loctite and Habitat For Humanity documents renovation efforts and shares homeowner stories on social media to keep the digital community engaged with the progress. See the first episode here !

All of the Loctite® brand's successes are achieved by an exceptional team with a commitment to problem solving and formulating solutions that align to what is best for Henkel, the brand, the communities we serve, and our customers, consumers, partners.