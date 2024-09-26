Albertsons Companies Honors Hispanic Heritage Month With Festival Salvadoreñisimo And Dale City Fiesta

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month through a series of festive activities, including participation in the 19th annual Festival Salvadoreñisimo in Gaithersburg, MD and a lively in-store fiesta at Safeway in Dale City, VA. Guests enjoyed an array of fresh samples, exciting raffles, spin wheel prizes, exclusive savings, and coupons. The lively salsa music, mariachi bands, DJs, and visits from stations kept everyone dancing and enjoying the festive atmosphere.

These events are not just celebrations but also a testament to our commitment to building belonging and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome and valued. Associates had an incredible time coming together with local community members to honor the rich and diverse Hispanic culture. Here's to many more moments of connection and celebration!

