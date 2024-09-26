Epinephrine Autoinjectors Industry Research Business Report 2024 Featuring ALK-Abello, Bausch + Lomb, Emerade, Teva Pharmaceutical

Key insights into the Global Epinephrine Autoinjectors Market highlight the significant growth of the 0.15 gm Dosage Epinephrine Autoinjectors segment, which is projected to reach US$2.5 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.6% CAGR. The 0.30 gm Dosage Epinephrine Autoinjectors segment is also forecasted to expand at a 5.6% CAGR over the next eight years.

Regional analysis shows the U.S. market, valued at $756.1 million in 2023, and China, expected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach $634.5 million by 2030. Other key regions for growth include Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

This report offers comprehensive market data, with independent analysis of annual sales and forecasts in US$ million from 2023 to 2030. In-depth regional analysis includes insights across the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Company profiles cover key players like ALK-Abello A/S, Bausch + Lomb UK Ltd- Emerade, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The report also offers complimentary updates for a year to keep readers informed of market developments.

