SUCCESS® Magazine Shines A Spotlight On The 2024 Changemakers Finalists

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 25 individuals, power pairs, and companies are celebrated for their innovation, courage, and commitment to a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future for all

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SUCCESS ® magazine announced the finalists of the 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers awards. This awards program highlights the contributions of individuals, power pairs, and organizations making a difference in the world.



The 25 trailblazing finalists were chosen based on their achievements in vision, leadership, social impact, and sustainable innovation. The list includes pioneering medical heroes focused on improving the patient experience, social entrepreneurs with groundbreaking solutions to unite communities, and corporations driving progress through social responsibility initiatives such as improving gender equality and accessibility.

The 2024 SUCCESS® Changemakers finalists include:



Kim Anthony, founder of Urban Excellence Institute, working to lift up under-resourced communities through transformational training modalities

Hillary Blout, former prosecutor working to address racial disparities and overcrowding in the U.S. prison system by developing laws to safely release people from prison and keep others from entering

Leigh Burgess, founder of Bold Industries Group helping organizations and individuals achieve optimal results through the power of strategy, mindset, and wellness

Jody Carroll, entrepreneur, mentor, business owner, and environmental advocate improving the standards and training in the cleaning industry

Stefanie Couch, founder of Build Women, providing education, coaching, branding, and leadership development programs for women in the construction industry

Marline Cepoudi Duroseau, CFO, CPA, educator, speaker, fertility coach, and advocate empowering and building confidence in women to achieve their leadership careers

Xavier Rubio Franch, advertising executive combining his passions for marketing and the environment (ocean) to promote sustainable habits among consumers

Olivia DePiore, international model, cancer survivor, and advocate for the different using her platform to raise over $100,000 for cancer treatment and awareness

Moyo and Anna Oyelola, creative visionaries launching groundbreaking projects and creating community spaces that spark dialogue and drive tangible change through their organization Mmmultiple

Isaiah (Dele) Oyekanmi, leader and philanthropist championing the surveying industry through advising, mentorship, and charity

Morgan Leigh Miller, health care professional and inventor automating the manual system of turning patients and saving them the pain of bedsores and pressure ulcers

Jessica Muñoz, former health care provider and philanthropist supporting victims and working to end sex trafficking by advancing health care, spearheading community initiatives, and cultivating widespread partnerships

Rupal Patel, CIA agent turned CEO developing the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs through programs and initiatives focused on the power of“owning your weird”

Dr. Laura Purdy, visionary CEO and founder of SWELL Medical advocating for cutting-edge health care solutions and prioritizing holistic patient care with a devotion to empowering individuals through accessibility

Priya Ravindra Kalyanimath, engineer, environmentalist, and founder and CEO of Punar weaving gender equality and sustainability into the textile and gifting industries

Ellie Shefi, attorney, strategist, keynote speaker, and author driving meaningful change through consulting businesses and individuals on optimizing impact, amplifying their message, and prioritizing people

Manuela Testolini, founder and president of In a Perfect World (IAPW), empowering the next generation on a global level through education, mentorship, and artistic expression for underserved youth

Beth and Brad Thorp, co-founders of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, which provides financial and emotional support to families of children with illnesses, diseases, and disorders

Narmandakh Tsolmon, entrepreneur, construction and investment manager, and consultant helping immigrants achieve their American dreams by improving living standards and pioneering co-house living concepts

Jyothi Vemu, founder and entrepreneur revolutionizing the way children learn and engage with artificial intelligence, robotics, and coding through hands-on experiences

The Cancer Journey Institute, a cancer coach training company offering emotional, mental, and spiritual support using proprietary tools and concepts tailored for cancer patients

DSP Connections, a company supporting people with intellectual or developmental disabilities by providing a specialized caregiver and creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels a sense of belonging

The Female Quotient, an events and media company advancing equality in the workplace by offering visibility and connections for women and conscious leaders at a global scale

Splash Box Marketing, a creative design agency offering accessibility services for people with vision impairment including document remediation, website accessibility testing, and HTML consulting Women Thrive Media, a dynamic platform fostering authenticity, healing, and liberation in women focused in entrepreneurship, leadership, coaching, and personal development



“These 25 individuals, power pairs, and organizations each have what it takes to make a meaningful difference and create a sustainable future. They remind us that every action, no matter how small, has the potential to spark change and make a difference,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, vice president of media for SUCCESS® Enterprises and editor-in-chief of SUCCESS® magazine.

Visit changemakers.success.com to learn more about each of the finalists.

About SUCCESS® Enterprises: Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading multimedia company dedicated to personal and professional development. Through SUCCESS ® magazine, newsletters, downloadable resources, video interviews, live events, and more, SUCCESS ® inspires individuals to dream big. Core values of optimism, determination, and resilience drive SUCCESS'® mission to provide individuals with tools for continuous growth. For more information, visit SUCCESS.com .

