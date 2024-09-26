Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Wheeled Dolly/Stand For Doors (MJA-247)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I needed a door stand that was compact, and that would help me shift doors on my own. Rather than using skates or hand trucks," said an inventor, from

Moonee Ponds, VIC, Australia, "so I invented the DOOR DOLLY & STAND. My design is a 2-in-1 door stand and door dolly that easily transforms between the two functions with minimum effort."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized wheeled dolly for moving doors at any building jobsite. In doing so, it can be used to any style of six-panel or solid wooden doors. As a result, it increases safety, mobility and efficiency. It also would prevent the unit from moving inadvertently while working on doors. The invention features a compact 2-in1 design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, building construction workers, carpenters, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-247, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

