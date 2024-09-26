Denmark Supports Autonomy For Sahara Under Morocco's Sovereignty
On Wednesday, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African
Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks with
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in New York on the
sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly,
Azernews reports, citing the press release of the
Embassy.
In the Joint Communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, it was
stated that "Denmark considers the Autonomy Plan, presented by
Morocco in 2007, as a serious and credible contribution to the
ongoing UN process and a good basis for an agreed solution among
all parties."
In this Joint Communiqué, the two ministers reiterated their
support for the UN-led process and the efforts of the UN
Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de
Mistura, in achieving a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution
to the conflict, in accordance with UN Security Council
resolutions.
Denmark's new position aligns with the growing international
trend supporting the autonomy plan and Morocco's sovereignty over
the Sahara. This also confirms the prevailing trend in Europe and
beyond.
