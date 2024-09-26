Denmark Supports Autonomy For Sahara Under Morocco's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

On Wednesday, Moroccan of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports, citing the press release of the Embassy.

In the Joint Communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, it was stated that "Denmark considers the Autonomy Plan, presented by Morocco in 2007, as a serious and credible contribution to the ongoing UN process and a good basis for an agreed solution among all parties."

In this Joint Communiqué, the two ministers reiterated their support for the UN-led process and the efforts of the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara, Staffan de Mistura, in achieving a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution to the conflict, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Denmark's new position aligns with the growing international trend supporting the autonomy plan and Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara. This also confirms the prevailing trend in Europe and beyond.