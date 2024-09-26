United States Avionics MRO Industry Research 2024-2030: Technological Advancements In Avionics Systems Drive Demand For Specialized MRO Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Avionics MRO (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body and Regional Jet), Organization Type, Service Type: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Avionics MRO Market was valued at USD 10.45 Billion in 2023.

The United States Avionics Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) market has experienced robust growth over the past few years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced avionics systems, the aging fleet of commercial and military aircraft, and stringent regulatory requirements. Avionics MRO services encompass the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of electronic systems used in aircraft, including navigation, communication, and flight control systems. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the need to ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of aircraft operations.

One of the primary drivers of the United States Avionics MRO market is the aging fleet of commercial and military aircraft. As aircraft age, the likelihood of avionics system failures increases, necessitating regular maintenance and upgrades to ensure optimal performance. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulatory bodies mandate strict compliance with maintenance schedules, further driving the demand for MRO services. The need to extend the lifespan of existing aircraft fleets and delay the capital expenditure on new aircraft purchases also contributes to the growth of the avionics MRO market.

Technological advancements in avionics systems are another crucial factor propelling the growth of the Avionics MRO market. Modern aircraft are equipped with sophisticated avionics systems that enhance safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. These systems require specialized maintenance and repair services to keep them functioning correctly. The integration of advanced technologies such as satellite-based navigation, digital communication systems, and real-time data analytics in avionics has increased the complexity of MRO activities, driving the demand for skilled technicians and state-of-the-art facilities.

The increasing demand for air travel and the expansion of airline fleets are also significant contributors to the growth of the Avionics MRO market. The commercial aviation sector has witnessed a steady increase in passenger traffic, leading to the acquisition of new aircraft and the need for regular maintenance of existing fleets. Airlines are investing in avionics upgrades to improve fuel efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance passenger safety. This trend is expected to continue, driving the demand for comprehensive MRO services.

Sustainability and environmental regulations are emerging trends influencing the Avionics MRO market. The aviation industry is under increasing pressure to reduce its environmental footprint, leading to the adoption of greener technologies and practices. Avionics MRO providers are focusing on developing eco-friendly maintenance processes, such as using environmentally safe cleaning agents and recycling electronic components. Additionally, advancements in avionics technology are enabling more efficient flight operations, reducing fuel consumption and emissions, which aligns with the industry's sustainability goals.

The military aviation sector also significantly contributes to the demand for Avionics MRO services in the United States. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) allocates substantial budgets for the maintenance and upgrade of military aircraft to ensure mission readiness and operational capability. Advanced avionics systems used in military aircraft, such as radar, electronic warfare systems, and mission computers, require specialized MRO services to maintain their functionality and performance. The focus on enhancing the capabilities of existing aircraft through avionics upgrades further drives the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Service Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. United States Avionics MRO Market : Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on United States Avionics MRO Market

3.2 United States Avionics MRO Market: Dashboard

3.3 United States Avionics MRO Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.4 United States Avionics MRO Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on United States Avionics MRO Market

3.6 United States Avionics MRO Market Segmentation: By Aircraft Type

3.6.1 United States Avionics MRO Market, By Aircraft Type Overview

3.6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of United States Avionics MRO Market, By Aircraft Type (2025-2030)

3.6.3 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Narrow Body, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.4 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Wide Body, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.6.5 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Regional Jet, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7 United States Avionics MRO Market Segmentation: By Organization Type

3.7.1 United States Avionics MRO Market, By Organization Type Overview

3.7.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of United States Avionics MRO Market, By Organization Type (2025-2030)

3.7.3 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Independent MRO, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.4 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By OEM MRO, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.7.5 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Airline/Operator MRO, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8 United States Avionics MRO Market Segmentation: By Service Type

3.8.1 United States Avionics MRO Market, By Service Type Overview

3.8.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of United States Avionics MRO Market, By Service Type (2025-2030)

3.8.3 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Modification, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.4 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Engine Overhaul, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.5 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Components, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.6 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Line Maintenance, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

3.8.7 United States Avionics MRO Market Size, By Airframe Maintenance, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Billion & CAGR)

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Avionics MRO Market

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Trends

5. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 Porter Analysis

6. Competitive Positioning

6.1 Companies' Organization Size Positioning

6.2 Market Position Matrix

6.3 Market Share Analysis of Avionics MRO Market

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Boeing Global Services

6.4.2 Honeywell Aerospace

6.4.3 Collins Aerospace

6.4.4 GE Aviation

6.4.5 L3Harris Technologies

6.4.6 StandardAero

6.4.7 AAR Corporation

6.4.8 Duncan Aviation

6.4.9 Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

6.4.10 Textron Aviation

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900