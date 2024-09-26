SSFF & ASIA 2024 Screening In Autumn Starts Today At Online Grand Theater

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award Winning Shorts including Grand-Prix, Specially invited works of Rinko Kikuchi, Neo Sora and Takumi Kitamura and Swiss & Korean Features: more than 60 works will be showcased

"Craft Stories Around Japan" will be streamed globally from today

TOKYO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Awards® accredited and one of Asia's largest international short festivals, Short Shorts Film Festival (SSFF & ASIA) starts annual "Screening in Autumn" today from Grand Theater.

This year, in addition to the screening of 2024 award winning shorts, specially invited short films

"Haunted by the Sound of the Wind" starring globally recognized actress who became the ambassador of Tokyo International Film Festival, Rinko Kikuchi and "The Chicken" by Neo Sora whose feature film was nominated Venice Film Festival will be showcased.

including 2024 Grand-Prix, more than 60 short films will be showcased at the Screening in Autumn event.

CRAFT STORIES AROUND JAPAN program will be streamed globally online : 6 short films which depicts tradition, crafts, and artisan culture of Japan.

Furthermore, "Women in Focus program",

commemorating the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Switzerland "Swiss Eyes on Japan" program, and "Korean Shorts" program are also screened.

As the Online Grand Theater limited program, "Craft Stories Around Japan" starts global streaming today. 6 short films which depict drama of craftsman and their surroundings in Japan.

URL:



Screening in Autumn's topics are:

"Women in Focus" program and Special short "Haunted by the Sound of the Wind" starring Rinko Kikuchi, directed by

Xavier Tera, and "The Chicken"

by up and coming filmmaker Neo Sora , whose documentary on his father's final performance "Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus" attracted attention from film festivals around the world.

Starting today! Online Grand Theater will screen original programs including



"CRAFT STORIES AROUND JAPAN", Comedy, Animation, and Award Winning shorts.

Swiss Shorts: Swiss Eyes on Japan will screen 3 shorts.

"Johan, l'épreuve du feu" a documentary set in Hiroshima following Johan, a Swiss man who fell in love with Japanese swords and became a swordsmith. "THIRD WHEEL" offers a comedic take on a love triangle, unveiled through psychic powers in the Edo period and "TOKYO RAIN" presents a mysterious story of Tokyo in the near future, where rain continues to fall. This year, which marks the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Japan, we invite you to rediscover the fascinating Japan depicted in these three short films by Swiss directors. After the screening,

Johan Leutwiler-Japan's first foreign swordsmith and director Romain Guélat will make appearance.

In, Global Spotlight Award winner "Stray Kids <樂-STAR(ROCK-STAR)>and Korean up and coming directors' shorts which were nominated at the 2024 Competition will be specially featured.

