Downtown Heroes Hammered 6-0 In I-League 3 Playoffs

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Continuing their dismal form in the 2024-25 I-League 3 Playoffs, the Downtown Heroes FC were dominated 6-0 by Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC on Wednesday at Naihati in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The heavy defeat marked the Heroes' third straight playoffs defeat in Group A.

Downtown was resilient in the first 40 minutes of the 9:00 AM kick-off, going toe-to-toe with the Assamese champions. However, Morning Star scored two quick-fire goals near the end of the first half to put the contest to bed. H Robinson Khongsai opened the score in the 43rd minute, while Sharangthem Rajdan Singh made it 2-0 in the 45th.

The second half saw the Heroes allow four goals in the 53rd, 71st, 76th and 81st minute. The team's left wing-back Amit Tudu was also shown a straight red card in the 87th minute.

The Ajaz Ahmed Bhat-coached Downtown will now play its final playoff game against Group A leaders Diamond Harbour Football Club (played three, won three) on October 4. The game kicks off at 3:00 PM.

