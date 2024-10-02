Srinagar Premier League: J&K Police Defeats Jhelum FC 5-1

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The“My Youth My Pride” Srinagar 2024 saw an exciting encounter between J&K XI and Jhelum FC on Wednesday at TRC Turf here.

The game began on a thrilling note as Police forward Hamim opened the scoring in the 4th minute of the game. Soon after, Jahangir made it 2-0 to Police in the 11th minute. However, Jhelum FC hit back with a 12th-minute penalty, slotted home by Hayat, to make it 2-1.

With the game being played on tenterhooks, J&K Police's Hayat put his team two-goals ahead in the 45th minute.

In the second half, Hamim scored his brace in the 69th minute. Amir made it 5-1 in the 90th to see off the contest for J&K Police.

In Thursday's game, Kashmir Avengers FC will take on Galaxy FC, with kick off at 4:00 PM.

