Govinda Health Update: Daughter Tina Ahuja Says, 'Getting Better, Shifted From ICU To....' After Accidental Gunshot
10/2/2024 10:19:22 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Govinda health update: Govinda, the bollywood actor, who got injured in the leg on Tuesday after his revolver accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, is fine and has been shifted to a normal ward on Wednesday, his family said, according to latest PTI health update
The incident was reported when he was about to leave for the airport. The 60-year-old 'Love 86' movie actor underwent a surgery soon after the tragic incident and is recuperating at a private hospital. A day after the incident, Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja informed news agency PTI that the family is hoping for his speedy discharge from the hospital. Also Read
| Govinda shooting incident: Mumbai crime branch initiates enquiry, meet actor
“Papa is getting better, God has been very kind. Please keep him in your prayers. He has been shifted from the ICU to the normal ward; everything is good now,” PTI quoted Tina Ahuja as saying. She further noted that his father is“healthy and happy .” Urging the fans to continue praying for him, she said, "He will be discharged very soon. He's been given drips and antibiotics, and we're hoping for a speedy discharge.” Also Read
| Govinda health update: Doctors remove bullet , actor says 'with the blessings...'
Earlier in the day, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja shared the actor's health update and said he is fine and asked his fans not to panic . Govinda's wife informed that the 'Swarg' actor will be discharged on Thursday or Friday and said, "With everyone's blessings, he has recovered. So many people are praying for him, he has such a massive fan following. I'd like to tell fans please don't panic. He will start dancing in a few months," she told reporters. Also Read
| Govinda shot in leg: Shiv Sena leader says bullet has been...
Dr Ramesh Agarwal tended to 'Dulhe Raja' actor after the accident. The actor got 8-10 stitches after the bullet hit him below his left knee, according to the doctor. In the accidental gunshot matter, the local police is carrying out an investigation, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident, but no one has lodged any complaint in this matter so far, the police said.
(With PTI inputs)
