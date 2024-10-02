Four More Children Brought Back To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four more children aged 3 to 17 years have been returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, including one child deprived of parental care.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today [on October 2] I have good news - four more of our citizens have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine," the post reads.

According to Prokudin, these are two boys and two girls, aged 3 to 17 years. Among them is a child deprived of parental care. The boy has already met with his grandfather and will be under his care.

The children returned to Ukraine with the assistance of the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner and the Save Ukraine charitable organization.

On September 27, nine more children aged 13 to 17 years were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.