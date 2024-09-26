Mdwerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Unveils Tim Smith’S Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored Whiskey™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the“Company”) (OTC: MDWK) , a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”) subsidiary has released Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored WhiskeyTM, the first flavored whiskey in the critically acclaimed portfolio of spirits created by Tim Smith, star of Discovery Channel's Moonshiners .



Steven Laker, CEO of MDWerks, commented,“We are proud to announce the debut of Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored WhiskeyTM, a refined new creation developed by Tim Smith and produced by Two Trees under the Sustainably MaturedTM method. In this expression of the Climax series, Tim adds a modern, nuanced twist of honey and raspberry flavor to his family's distinguished, century-old moonshine recipe, which integrates a select mix of corn, rye and barley malt. We believe this will be the first of several flavored whiskeys to come from Tim and look forward to expanding in this rapidly growing product category.”

Tim Smith added,“Our original recipe was known to be the best moonshine around, so moving forward with what is trending--flavored whiskeys--is how I like to keep the Tim Smith Spirits® brand alive and thriving, especially with all-natural ingredients such as honey and raspberry. These flavors sit harmoniously on the outer edge of the spirits, making for a unique and pleasant tasting experience.”

Tim Smith's Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored WhiskeyTM will be featured during upcoming Season 14 on Discovery Channel's Moonshiners to be aired during Fall 2024. The newly launched whiskey will be available for purchase online and in liquor stores throughout the United States this Fall 2024.

The full Tim Smith Spirits® brand portfolio includes:



Climax MoonshineTM

Climax Wood Fired WhiskeyTM

Climax Fire No. 32TM

Climax Honey Raspberry Flavored WhiskeyTM

Tim Smith Southern Reserve WhiskeyTM

Tim Smith Southern Reserve BourbonTM Tim Smith Southern Reserve RyeTM



About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTC: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their energy costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit .

MDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees' fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards, including recent recognition at the 2022 Sip Awards, the 2022 Fifty Best Awards, and the 2023 Best of Asheville. For more information, please visit .

MDWerks' wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”) addresses companies' most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing energy costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are identified by the use of the terms“will,”“look forward to” and“aim,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. The Company has provided additional information about the risks facing our business in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent periodic and current reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, filed by it with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth herein and in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission identified above, which you should read in their entirety before making an investment decision with respect to our securities. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

MDWerks, Inc.

Steven Laker

T: (252) 501-0019

...

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group

Kalle Ahl, CFA

T: (303) 953-9878

...