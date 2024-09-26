Silicones Global Markets Report 2024: Revenue Data From 2022 To 2023, Estimates For 2024, Forecasts For 2025, And CAGR Projection Through 2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicones: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global silicones market was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 23.3 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6%.
This report primarily focuses on silicone and its industrial applications in transportation, construction, personal care, energy, healthcare, Electronics and others sectors. This report covers some of the parameters of silicone examined by industries and regulatory bodies due to their growing advances and expansions in the numerous industrial sectors.
The global silicone market has experienced steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for silicone-based products across various industries, including construction, automotive, healthcare and electronics. Silicones are versatile materials that offer unique properties, including thermal stability, chemical resistance and flexibility, making them suitable for various applications. The silicone market is rising due to the development of new silicone products and advancements in manufacturing techniques, which elevate the material's capabilities. These advancements make silicones essential components across various industries, fueled by the ever-increasing demand for strong and durable bonding solutions.
The incorporation of silicone has led to a surge in its use for various car parts in the automotive sector. Engine gaskets, sensors, internal and external coatings, and accessories depend on silicones' adhesion and durability. Specialized silicones are employed in the construction industry for their ability to withstand high temperatures. The electronics industry also continues to be a significant market for silicone, especially with the growth of consumer goods and rising industrialization.
Sustainability and recycling are also major trends shaping the market. Stringent regulations are pushing manufacturers to develop new silicone recycling techniques. ECO USA Recycling, Ecovalley Silicones Pvt. Ltd. and Harmony Recycling Inc. are among the companies offering recycling services. This shift offers comparable performance to traditional options with a significantly reduced environmental footprint.
The regions encompassing the silicone market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the RoW. In 2023, Asia-Pacific dominated the silicone market, accounting for a 44.9% global market share. China and the U.S. are the factors driving the international market, as they are among the top manufacturers and exporters of automotive, building and construction, electronics and consumer goods, which significantly impacts their economies. This is expected to grow in the future.
Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size in terms of value and volume, its revenue prospects, and a market share analysis by product form, end-use industry and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and future prospects of silicone polymers in industrial and consumer applications A look at recent patent grants Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, and the ESG practices of leading companies Analysis of the industry structure, including company market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and venture funding outlook
Asahi Kasei Advance Corp. BRB International CHT Germany Gmbh Dow Dupont Dystar Singapore Pte. Ltd. Elkem Asa Evonik Industries Ag Innospec KCC Silicone Corp. Mitsubishi Shoji Chemical Corp. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Silchem Inc. Specialty Silicone Products Inc. Wacker Chemie Ag
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Market Definition Compounds of Silicones Siloxane Polydimethylsiloxane Silicone Properties Silicone Industrial Applications
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Surge in the Construction and Automotive Industries Increasing Demand for Silicones in Energy and Electronics Industries Restraints
Stringent Environmental Regulations Regarding Silicones Fluctuating Price of Silicones Availability of Substitutes for Silicone Products Opportunity
Growing Silicone Usage in Healthcare and Medical Applications Rise of Silicone Recycling
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
New Technologies Next-Generation Silicone Recycling Biocompatible Silicones Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in the Silicone Industry Patent Analysis Significance of Patents Importance of Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued Patent Analysis Based on Companies to Which Patents Were Issued
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Analysis by Product Form
Silicone Elastomers Silicone Fluids Silicone Resins Silicone Gels Others Market Analysis by End Use
Construction Transportation Electronics Personal Care and Consumer Goods Healthcare Industrial Processes Energy Other End Uses Market Analysis by Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
Industry Structure Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis Merger and Acquisition Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Silicone Industry: An ESG Perspective
Key ESG Issues in the Silicone Sector Carbon Footprint and Environmental Impact Labor Practices Transparency and Governance Silicone Industry ESG Performance Analysis Environmental Performance Social Performance Governance Performance Consumer Attitudes Toward ESG in the Silicone Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
