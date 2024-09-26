Japan Launches H2A Rocket Carrying Information-Gathering Satellite

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Sep 26 (IANS) Japan launched an H2A rocket carrying an information-gathering satellite on Thursday after two postponements due to bad weather.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. said the rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at 02:24 p.m. local time, and the satellite was placed into its planned orbit.

The satellite is tasked to gather information concerning national security and assess damage during disasters, Xinhua news agency reported.

The rocket carrying the Japanese government's eighth information-gathering radar satellite was initially planned to depart earlier this month but was postponed two times due to bad weather.

The operation of the H2A is expected to end in fiscal 2024 through next March with the launch of rocket No. 50. The next-generation H3 rocket is then set to replace it.