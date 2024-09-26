Homegrown Detox & Wellness Brand, Go Organic, Helps Clients Drop 5Kgs In Just 20 Days With Plant-Based Detox Plans

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The UAE-based wellness brand offers wholesome plant-based cleanses

26 September, Dubai - Go Organic, known and loved for its innovative detox programmes is now helping clients across the UAE hit their goals, the brand's holistic approach revolves around natural weight loss, restored energy, and a plant-based lifestyle. Founded by Meenaxy Vashishtha, Go Organic is revitalising the wellness landscape since its launch in 2014

From to liver and gut health, Go Organic's tailored detox plans serve diverse needs, putting clients on the path to sustainable, plant-based wellness.

Meenaxy Vashishtha shares:“As a mother, I understand the challenges of maintaining good health in the middle of a busy life. Go Organic's detox plans are designed to reset the body, break unhealthy habits, and promote holistic wellness. It's more than just weight loss - it's about transforming your relationship with food.”

With a passion for wellness and proven history of achieving her own transformative health goals, Meenaxy Vashishtha collaborates with nutritionists on cleanse plans and juices packed with natural, nutrient-rich ingredients.

Go Organic's range of detox programmes are easy to follow, designed by nutritionists, and feature delicious produce that's both fresh and organic.

With a wide range of solutions, these plans can help with everything from sugar craving cessation to reducing belly bloat and boosting metabolism.

Go Organic's current plans include:

Juice Cleanse (3, 5, or 7 days): A refreshing way to reset your body, mind, and spirit. This plan revolves around cold-pressed juices filled with nutrients.

20-Day Weight Loss Reset: A comprehensive programme combining soups, juices, salads, and whole foods to boost fibre intake and transform your health from within.

Why detox with Go Organic?

1. Break unhealthy habits.

Reset your body and mind with a holistic detox approach.

2. Sustainable weight loss.

Plant-based programmes designed to help you slim down naturally.

3. Balance blood sugar levels.

Say goodbye to sugar cravings and hello to stable energy levels.

4. Better digestion and gut health.

With fibre-rich wholefoods that are both nourishing and cleansing.

5. Boosted metabolism.

Increased energy and vitality with consciously-curated meal plans.

Go Organic's approach: backed by science, driven by nutrients

Far from a fad diet, Go Organic's approach is designed for the long haul.

Built on scientific principles, the company is committed to its clients' health and results. Backed by research that supports the benefits of juicing and plant-based diets for weight loss, detoxification, and improved metabolic health, Go Organic's detox plans enhance gut health, balance blood sugars, and promote overall health with a potent mix of antioxidants, fibre, and probiotics for all-rounded wellness.



