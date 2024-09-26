Greco-Roman Wrestlers Win Three Medals In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have won three medals in the competition organized in honor of world and European champion, Olympic medalist Vladimir Cheboksarov in Tyumen, Russia, Azernews reports.

Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade (both 72 kg) who qualified for the finals were satisfied with the silver prize because they did not participate in the decisive match due to injury. Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) took third place.

Note that the national team includes six wrestlers under the leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov and coach Kamran Mammadov.

Along with Azerbaijan, the teams of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan competed in the traditional tournament.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr