Greco-Roman Wrestlers Win Three Medals In Russia

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have won three medals in the
competition organized in honor of world and European champion,
Olympic medalist Vladimir Cheboksarov in Tyumen, Russia,
Azernews reports.
Eldaniz Azizli and Ulvi Ganizade (both 72 kg) who qualified for
the finals were satisfied with the silver prize because they did
not participate in the decisive match due to injury. Gurban
Gurbanov (82 kg) took third place.
Note that the national team includes six wrestlers under the
leadership of head coach Alexander Tarakanov and coach Kamran
Mammadov.
Along with Azerbaijan, the teams of Russia, Belarus, Armenia,
Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan competed in the traditional
tournament.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia.
The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze
medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final.
At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67
kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and
Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
