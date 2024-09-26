Terrorism Devastates Dera Ismail Khan: Over 337 Lives Lost In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In 2024

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the ongoing wave of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the home district of Chief Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Dera Ismail Khan, has been among the most severely impacted areas. So far in 2024, violent by banned organizations have claimed the lives of 337 military, Frontier Corps, officers, and civilians, while injuring 616 others.

According to a report from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), this year has seen the highest number of casualties among police officers, with 103 killed and 154 wounded. In addition, 103 civilians have lost their lives, and 159 have been injured in terrorist incidents across the province.

Dera Ismail Khan has been particularly hard hit, with the highest death toll among security forces and police, where 63 individuals have died in the line of duty. Other districts have also suffered significant losses: Bannu reported 58 fatalities, North Waziristan 50, South Waziristan 38, Bajaur 29, Khyber 22, Peshawar 18, Kurram 16, Mardan 11, Malakand 11, Kohat 10, Dir 8, Mohmand 2, and Hazara 1. Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have also suffered, with 49 killed and 124 injured.

Also Read: Afghan Shepherd's Innovative Plastic Bottle Use Highlights Need for Eco-Friendly Alternatives

In Dera Ismail Khan, 8 law enforcement officers have been killed and 4 injured in terrorist attacks this year. Terrorist attacks in Bajaur and North Waziristan have resulted in the deaths of 4 politicians and injuries to 2 others.

According to the CTD report, Dera Ismail Khan alone has seen the deaths of 25 police officers, with another 23 injured. In Bannu, 23 police officers were killed and 20 injured, while Bajaur saw the deaths of 15 officers, with 38 wounded.

Peshawar has also experienced significant losses, with 12 police officers killed and 15 injured in terrorist attacks. In the Khyber district, 5 officers have been killed and 12 wounded, Mardan has seen 5 deaths and 13 injuries, Mohmand 2 deaths and 4 injuries, Dir 2 deaths and 7 injuries, Kohat 5 deaths and 6 injuries, North Waziristan 5 deaths, South Waziristan 3 deaths and 11 injuries, Kurram 1 death and 6 injuries, and Hazara 1 death and 1 injury.