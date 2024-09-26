Doge2014: A Top Meme Coin To Watch This Bull Run With Presale Rush And Growth Plan

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

The Doge2014 presale has been gaining attention from people who want to celebrate the wins of Dogecoin, securing more than $130,000 in the ongoing presale.

The token aims to combine meme coins' nature with celebration. Through their platform, those who missed out on Doge's early days can buy for a chance to potentially re-experience the spikes.

Being able to achieve that or even outperform it could translate to a lot of gains for many investors.

Dogecoin itself represents many significant things in the meme coin sector and the world at large. It started the line of cryptos known for wild spikes and strong community backing.

The Dogecoin community has pushed DOGE to be a part of the top 10 cryptos, and Doge2014 can greatly benefit from it. Celebrating a top 10 crypto and getting the attention of its already-established community can place DOGE2014 in a favorable position.

Doge2014 has plans to spike at least 1,000% this bull run. Some of its metrics are already pointing to the possibility.



Based on a post on X , some top exchanges are already showing interest in the project. Also, more than 250,000,000 million tokens have been staked.

The platform has some structures in place to ensure it has steady growth and also continues to attract the interest of many users. We will be considering some of them in the following subheadings.



Plans for Sustainability and Advancement

The project has divided its plan for growth into four different phases. The first phase of the plan has already started. The presale is already ongoing, and Doge2014 has started to build a strong community.

Then, the Doge2014 community will also be increased through various marketing campaigns, partnerships with recognized brands, and engagement on social media.

After this, the project will be launched on various crypto exchanges for it to gain more widespread accessibility.

The token distribution is also strategic. There are a total of 100 billion tokens, with 60% allocated to the presale to ensure there are many tokens for sale and reward at the early stage.

25% of the total amount has been allocated for staking. 10% of the tokens have been allocated for liquidity to ensure buying and selling at the best price.

The final 5% is for marketing allocation. The team has already started a marketing campaign across various crypto media news sites.

Incentivization through Bonuses and Staking Rewards

Those who are already investing through the presale are getting bonuses, which are dependent on how many Doge2014 tokens they buy. Investing more qualifies users for larger bonuses. The number of tokens and reward structure are below:



$5000+ over 8,000,000 bonus tokens

$1000+ over 1,000,000 bonus tokens

$500+ over 250,000 bonus tokens $100+ over 35,000 bonus tokens

The bonus is also encouraging more participation in the project. There is a bonus calculator with which users can figure out how many Doge2014 bonus tokens they will be getting for how much they want to spend.

The calculator is already on the presale website, and all that needs to be done is to fill in the amount of tokens you want to buy. The calculator will then automatically generate the bonus amount.

Another process that encourages participation in the presale is the opportunity to earn more tokens through staking. After securing their tokens in the presale, users can lock them up in the staking pool for the rest of the presale to get staking rewards.

The staking reward can be claimed after the presale.

How to Join

To buy the Doge2014 token, first connect your crypto wallet to the presale website. This will also involve approving the contract on your wallet.

Visit the presale platform and follow the instructions to buy Doge2014 tokens with tokens like USDT and ETH. You can claim your Doge2014 tokens in your wallet after the presale ends.

JOIN DOGE2014 PRESALE

Website

|



X

|



Telegram

