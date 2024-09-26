Kaohsiung One-Day Farmer Experience At Tokyo International Exhibition Center

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN - OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The Kaohsiung City Bureau participated in Japan's largest expo, Tourism Japan, from September 26 to 29, 2024, promoting the 'Kaohsiung One-Day Farmer Experience' to international audiences. The event attracted significant attention from Japanese travelers and tourism industry professionals. The event aims to continue promoting rural experiences in Kaohsiung, including highlights such as the tea culture and tea-making experience in Liuguis Xinfa Community, which won two gold awards at the 2024 Japan Green Tea Competition. Other activities include Cishan Sugar Refinery's eco-tours, fruit-picking, and traditional handmade sugar candy DIY. These diverse itineraries not only showcase Kaohsiung's rural charm but also offer tourists the opportunity to engage in hands-on farming and crafts.







The Kaohsiung City Government Agricultural Bureau participated in the 2024 Tourism EXPO Japan

The expo saw enthusiastic discussions, with many tourism businesses expressing strong interest in collaboration. Ms. Yamazaki, a frequent visitor to Taiwan, was particularly impressed by the 'Kaohsiung One-Day Farmer Experience.' She expressed her excitement about revisiting Taiwan in early 2025 to participate in fruit-picking and tea-making activities, looking forward to experiencing Kaohsiung's unique rural charm and bringing her handmade agricultural crafts back to Japan.

