Russia Running Secret War Drone Program In China, Says Intel Sources

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Russia has initiated a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for the war in Ukraine, according to sources from a European intelligence agency and documents reported by Reuters.

According to one document, IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russia's Almaz-Antey arms company, has created and tested a new drone model, Garpiya-3 (G3), with the assistance of Chinese specialists.

Kupol informed the Russian defense that it could mass-produce the G3 drones in a Chinese factory to be used in Russia's“special military operation” in Ukraine.

Kupol, Almaz-Antey, and Russia's defense ministry did not respond to Reuters' inquiries, while China's foreign ministry denied knowledge of such a project and stressed strict controls on drone exports.

Experts suggest that confirmed deliveries of whole UAVs from China to Russia would be a significant development, given previous reports mostly concerned components rather than complete weapons systems.

The White House expressed concern over the reports, viewing it as a possible instance of a Chinese company providing lethal aid to a U.S.-sanctioned Russian firm. However, no direct Chinese government involvement has been confirmed.

NATO and Britain's Foreign Office raised concerns about the implications of China aiding Russia's war efforts, stressing that such actions could affect China's global standing and contradict its previous statements.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, Kupol has received seven drones from China, including two G3 models, at its headquarters in Izhevsk, Russia.

Intelligence sources described the deliveries as the first solid evidence of entire UAVs being supplied from China to Russia since the start of the Ukraine war.

Documents also revealed plans for a Russian-Chinese drone production centre in China's Xinjiang province, suggesting a further collaboration between the two countries in military drone manufacturing.

This report highlights growing concerns about Chinese involvement in Russia's drone production, which, if confirmed, could have significant geopolitical implications. Both NATO and the U.S. have expressed alarm over these developments, as they could further escalate the conflict in Ukraine and lead to increased international sanctions against China.

