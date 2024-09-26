54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens at Expo Centre Sharjah

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 25, 2024

The 54th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the largest commercial jewellery exhibition in the UAE and the region, kicked off today, Wednesday, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the bi-annual exhibition will run until September 29.

The five-day event features more than 900 exhibitors representing major global companies and high-end brands in the realms of gold, watches, jewellery, and exclusive designs.

This edition promises to dazzle patrons with displays by extensive line-ups of master jewellers, designers, and gold retailers worldwide, showcasing their latest exclusive designs and collections of the most exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches for the fall and winter seasons of 2024.

These collections reflect the craftsmanship of designers who are vying to bring significant advancements and groundbreaking innovations in gold and precious metal designs, further enhancing their competitive edge in the market.

India, Hong Kong, and Italy are the top participating countries. They have the largest pavilions at the show, with 70 exhibitors from India and 50 exhibitors each from Hong Kong and Italy. The event also sees the presence of an elite group of leading jewellery and watchmakers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Lebanon, and other nations.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, underscored the significance of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show as a major economic and commercial event, positioning Sharjah as a key regional and global hub for the gold and jewellery industry.

The exhibition not only enables the participation of local businesses and Emirati designers but also provides an important platform for UAE entrepreneurs to showcase their products and gain insights from their international counterparts.

Al Owais reiterated the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting specialised trade shows and ensuring the continued success of Expo Centre Sharjah in hosting premier global events that drive growth across diverse sectors.

For his part, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah highlighted the show's significance as one of the most important specialised exhibitions in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to gold and jewellery. It offers exceptional opportunities for global companies and brands to introduce their latest exclusive designs and connect with a discerning audience of luxury jewellery and watch enthusiasts.

“Each edition sees new exhibitors and increased international participation. This underscores the event's reputation as a major global commercial platform for traders, suppliers, and consumers looking for exclusive shopping opportunities and rare collectibles”, he added.

The 54th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show presents an exclusive array of the latest and most fashionable innovations, designs and trends in gold craftsmanship, luxury jewellery and exquisite timepieces introduced by prominent global jewellery companies and brands.

Spanning 30,000 square meters, this highly anticipated exhibition is expected to attract over 70,000 visitors, all eager to explore elegant and exquisite jewellery pieces, luxury watches, and precious gemstones.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity for direct purchases, catering to those interested in investing in gold or acquiring unique, limited-edition designs produced by global companies for watch and jewellery enthusiasts.

Visitors also have the chance to take part in an international jewellery design competition and win prizes including one kilogram of gold and a collection of gold pieces, among other rewards.

Aside from the exclusive offers and promotions on the latest collections of luxury jewellery and exquisite timepieces and gemstones, the show will also feature an array of exciting activities and programmes.

Attendees can engage in specialised workshops, where they can explore the global best practices in gold and jewellery design, providing a unique opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts alike to gain insights into innovative techniques and trends in the jewellery industry.





