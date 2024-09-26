Meta introduces updates to VR headset, Ray-Ban smart glasses

(MENAFN) Meta introduced significant updates to its virtual reality headset and Ray-Ban smart glasses on Wednesday, showcasing the company's ambitions to lead in artificial intelligence and redefine computing platforms beyond traditional and computers. During an event held at Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, CEO Mark Zuckerberg presented Orion, a prototype that he claimed is “the most advanced glasses the world has ever seen.” He highlighted the complexities involved in their development, emphasizing the need for Orion to be lightweight and wire-free, weighing under 100 grams (3.5 ounces) while maintaining the functionality of augmented reality.



Zuckerberg described the innovative features of Orion, including a “wrist-based neural interface” that allows users to send signals from their brain to the device via a wristband that translates nerve impulses into digital commands. While no release date has been announced for Orion, Zuckerberg referred to it as a “glimpse of the future,” indicating that Meta is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to create more immersive experiences.



At the event, Zuckerberg articulated Meta’s vision of creating a future that is more open, accessible, and centered on human connection through their AI systems, headsets, and glasses. He announced updates to the Llama AI model, which will now enable users to interact with Meta AI through voice, featuring celebrity voices such as John Cena, Judi Dench, and Awkwafina. Additionally, the company unveiled tools for influencers to create AI versions of themselves for fan interactions, demonstrating this with an AI version of creator Don Allen Stevenson III, who answered questions in a manner similar to the actual individual.



Further enhancements included real-time translation capabilities showcased during the presentation, where Zuckerberg conversed with Mexican mixed martial artist Brandon Moreno in English, with the replies translated into Spanish on the spot. This technology allows users to dub their videos in different languages, making it appear as though they are speaking natively, complete with synchronized lip movements. Meta reported that its AI platform now boasts 500 million users, a figure that industry analysts like Jeremy Goldman from eMarketer described as “jaw-dropping.” He noted that Meta's evolution from a social media company to an AI powerhouse, particularly through the incorporation of celebrity voices, signals a strategic challenge to competitors like OpenAI, emphasizing the importance of practical applications in AI technology.

