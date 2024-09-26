Qatar Rail's World Tourism Day Initiatives Encourage Visitors To Experience Metro

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In the marking of World Day, which falls on September 27 every year, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has launched a series of initiatives aimed at promoting tourism in Qatar and encouraging visitors to use the seamless experience and world-class services provided by the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks.

These initiatives are being launched in collaboration with key partners in the tourism sector, as part of Qatar Rail's commitment to enhancing Qatar's status as a global destination and supporting efforts to enrich the year-round visitor experience for both residents and tourists.

Since the start of metro and tram operations, Qatar Rail has been committed to actively participating in the success of various events by providing a safe and reliable means of transport for visitors and improving their tourism experience through collaboration with different stakeholders.

The two networks have become a key player in the public transportation system and an effective alternative to facilitate the movement of individuals.

In support of efforts to develop the country's tourism sector with the private sector, Qatar Rail has collaborated with Stopover Tourism LLC, a Destination Management Company specialised in organizing guided tours.

The company launched its inaugural tours on the metro ahead of World Tourism Day, offering specially curated experiences for visitors and layover passengers in Doha, with a professional guide introducing them to the city's key attractions.

The first tour was organised before the World Tourism Day at Msheireb Station, passing through the National Museum and Souq Waqif stations. The tour provided visitors with a rich experience, showcasing Qatar's cultural and tourism heritage.

Additionally, Qatar Rail announced its collaboration with Hamad International Airport to launch an initiative offering Complimentary Day Passes to visitors arriving in Qatar through the airport. This offer, which will run for three days starting September 26, aims to encourage visitors to experience the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram and easily travel between various tourist destinations.