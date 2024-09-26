Belships ASA: Ex Dividend NOK 1.00 Today
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The shares in Belships ASA will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 from today, 26 September 2024.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
