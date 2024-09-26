Azerbaijan's Transformative Journey: Revitalization Of Garabagh & Eastern Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is
experiencing notable progress in socio-economic development. State
initiatives have prioritized the economic reintegration of
territories liberated from occupation. The accelerated restoration
and construction efforts in the Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur
regions are generating substantial opportunities for both economic
growth and social advancement.
Reintegration measures, renovation of infrastructure in
residential areas, the return of the population to their homes, and
employment initiatives are all contributing to the development of
this region.
President Ilham Aliyev discussed these issues in depth during
the first session of the 7th convocation of the Milli Majlis. After
the war, he noted that 19 billion manats were planned to be spent
by the end of this year, emphasizing that the majority of the funds
would be allocated to infrastructure projects.
According to the State Statistics Committee, 2 billion 254.4
million manats were invested in the Garabagh economic region in
2023, representing a 19.5 percent increase compared to 2022. Of
this total investment, 747 million 332 thousand manats were
allocated to Fuzuli, 626 million 67 thousand manats to Shusha, and
589 million 564 thousand manats to Aghdam.
During this reporting period, 76 million 613 thousand manats
were allocated to Agjabadi, which is part of the Garabagh economic
region; 10 million 647 thousand manats to Barda; 5 million 304
thousand manats to Khojaly; 112 million 88 thousand manats to
Khojavan; and 86 million 151 thousand manats to Tartar. For the
first time, 31.5 thousand manats were invested in the city of
Khankendi last year.
Additionally, 4 billion 11 million 125 thousand manats were
invested in the Eastern Zangazur economic region last year, an
increase of 80.7 percent compared to 2022. Of this total
investment, 1 billion 550 million 708 thousand manats were
allocated to Lachin, 671 million 783 thousand manats to Jabrayil,
919 million 85 thousand manats to Kalbajar, 280 million 964
thousand manats to Gubadli, and 587 million 821 thousand manats to
Zangilan. In total, approximately 12 billion manats have been spent
from the state budget to restore life in Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur since the beginning of the reconstruction efforts. An
additional 4 billion manats have been allocated for this purpose
from the 2024 state budget.
According to information from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, by
July 1 of this year, the total amount of loans granted in the
Garabagh economic region reached 456 million 441 thousand manats,
up from 404 million 983 thousand manats at the beginning of the
year. This marks an increase of 51 million 459 thousand manats, or
13 percent, in the loan portfolio of the economic region. Most of
the loans were issued in manat, totaling 455 million 627 thousand
manats, with an average interest rate of 18.87 percent. This
creates favorable opportunities for the private sector to engage
actively in the restoration and reconstruction efforts.
These expanding opportunities are leading to an increase in
infrastructure projects. As the President mentioned, 3,000
kilometers of highways have been constructed.
"In general, 45 tunnels are planned, with a total length of 70
kilometers. Building tunnels and roads in mountainous areas is no
easy task, and the construction of 450 bridges is also planned.
Additionally, railways and two international airports have been put
into operation," Mr. President added.
The President also noted the strengthening energy potential of
the region, stating, "Energy capacity is being enhanced, with 270
megawatt hydropower plants put into operation over the past three
years, and this process is ongoing."
It's important to mention that the creation of hydroelectric
power stations on the rivers formed in the Lesser Caucasus mountain
range is continuing systematically. In the past year, hydropower
plants were built in nine locations. To date, 32 hydropower plants
with a total capacity of 270 MW have been commissioned in the
liberated territories. It is anticipated that up to 25 million
kilowatt-hours of green energy will be produced at the "Zar" and
"Toghanaly" stations, which were opened this month alone. This will
save 5.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and prevent more than
10,000 tons of carbon emissions.
Both hydropower plants were constructed within one year. They
feature modern digital equipment for turbines, generators, and
remote control systems. The stations are integrated into the
country's centralized optical cable network and SCADA system with
24 core fiber-optic cable lines. As a result, these stations will
significantly contribute to the region's energy potential.
The Yukhary Veng Hydropower Plant, which opened on September 2
of this year, is the largest hydropower plant commissioned in the
region since the liberation of Garabagh. The Yukhary Veng
hydropower plant, with a capacity of 40 megawatts, is located in
the Kalbajar range and is included in the green energy zone. During
its construction, all regulations for the protection of flora and
fauna were strictly observed, and European-made ecoturbines were
installed at the facility. This hydropower plant is capable of
transmitting electricity not only to Kalbajar but also to
surrounding regions, providing electricity to Kalbajar for up to
five years.
The commissioning of the Yukhary Veng hydropower plant is
particularly significant in the year of Green World Solidarity and
COP29. Overall, the hydropower potential of Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur is estimated to reach up to 500 megawatts.
Noting that large-scale efforts are being made for the revival
of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, President Ilham Aliyev
highlighted the construction of new schools, hospitals, social
facilities, and villages.
"I don't know if similar restoration works have been carried out
in any country in history, but this fact shows that this has always
been a top priority for us."
President Ilham Aliyev stated that significant progress has been
made for the return of former displaced persons, with more than
eight thousand already settled in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. He
noted that this number will continue to increase every month and
every year.
It should be noted that the great return to the territories
freed from occupation has been designated as one of the five
National Priorities of Azerbaijan until 2030. This important
document aims to achieve the goals of the new development stage
outlined in the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of the
Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," based on these National
Priorities. According to the first stage of the program, 34,500
families, or 140,000 citizens, will be resettled by 2026.
Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is
making significant strides in revitalizing the Garabagh and Eastern
Zangazur regions. With a robust investment strategy focused on
infrastructure, energy, and social facilities, the government is
laying the groundwork for sustainable economic development. The
ongoing return of displaced persons and the commitment to
large-scale reconstruction underscore the importance of this
initiative as a national priority.
