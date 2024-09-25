Russians Shell Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones
Date
9/25/2024 3:11:54 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from UAVs.
Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy launched around 20 strikes on Nikopol district throughout the day. They employed artillery, kamikaze drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs," he wrote.
Read also: Russians strike center
of Kramatorsk killing two people
, wounding
15 others
The communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk were under attack. Two fires broke out, five private houses, a car, an outbuilding, two dozen solar panels were damaged, as well as a college building, an infrastructure facility, and a power line. People were not injured.
MENAFN25092024000193011044ID1108715473
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.