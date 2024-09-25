Russians Shell Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol district with artillery, kamikaze drones, and dropped ammunition from UAVs.

Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched around 20 strikes on Nikopol district throughout the day. They employed artillery, kamikaze drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs," he wrote.

The communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk were under attack. Two fires broke out, five private houses, a car, an outbuilding, two dozen solar panels were damaged, as well as a college building, an infrastructure facility, and a power line. People were not injured.