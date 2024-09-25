(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Air India has recently enhanced its service on the Delhi-London route with the introduction of the state-of-the-art Airbus A350. The airline plans to expand this service to the US and other international destinations. This marks a significant step in the airline's ongoing transformation under the Vihaan initiative, aimed at elevating the passenger experience on all long-haul routes.

The Air India's flagship carrier A350 includes a fresh three-class configuration offering 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements, and 264 latest generation seats in Economy.



Air India Elevates Global Travel with A350, Offering a New Era of Premium Air Travel





All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens that offer more than 3000 hours of entertainment content from around the world in 13 international and 8 Indian regional languages with a specific category for 100+ hours of content for kids, which will shortly be complemented by on board Wi-Fi*.





Guests in Business and Premium Economy will also enjoy updated amenity kits exclusively designed by Ferragamo and TUMI, as well as Air India's new soft product – Vista Verve – with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding





With a menu that caters to both Indian and International palate, guests will be served delectable cuisine in an exquisite collection of chinaware with India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience.





Further, to upgrade its legacy fleet, Air India has initiated its refit program starting with its A320neo which will be transformed into a modern three-cabin configuration. The refit will introduce 8 luxurious Business Class seats, 24 extra-legroom seats in Premium Economy, and 132 comfortable Economy Class seats on the A320neo.





Enhanced features would include new seats, carpets, curtains, and upholstery subtle cabin lighting, spacious legroom, increased seat pitch, portable electronic device (PED) holders, and USB ports. Air India is also enhancing the travel experience with exclusive lounges at major international hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, London, New York, and San Francisco. These premium lounges will offer guests a seamless blend of comfort and luxury, ensuring a world-class journey from start to finish.





About Air India

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India is a pioneer of Indian aviation. Since its first flight in 1932, Air India has built an extensive global network that spans 29 countries across five continents, connecting India with major destinations in USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, and the Middle East.





After its homecoming in 2022, from the Government of India to the Tata group, Air India embarked on Vihaan, a five-year transformation journey, with a vision to be a global airline with an Indian heart. The first two phases of this transformation, 'Taxi' and 'Take-off', were focused on fixing the basics and building foundations for growth. The airline has now entered the 'Climb' phase, which will focus on achieving excellence in operations and customer experience.





A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity to passengers as a full-service global airline, while its wholly owned subsidiary Air India Express operates as a low-cost airline flying within India and nearby

countries.