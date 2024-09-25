Families Displaced By Durand Line Clashes Seek Help

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Families displaced by recent clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces along the Durand Line in southeastern Khost province say they need help from the and aid organizations.

Numbering in dozens, these families left their homes in Ghulam Khan area of Gurbuz district and are now spending days and nights in tents in Kakai area.

These families say they were forced to leave their homes after Pakistani forces hit their houses with mortars during clashes with Afghan forces.

They add that they cannot return to their homes fearing fresh clashes. They urged the government and aid agencies to help them with clean drinking water, healthy food and shelter.

Omar Khan, one of the displaced persons, told Pajhwok:“We face problems like lack of water and tents. Our children are living in poverty. There is no shelter.”

Dawood, the head of another family, said:“We left behind all our belongings. We still cannot return as we fear a new war. Another danger is that whoever goes to the border is shoot at. That's why we came here.”

The displaced families said their economic condition was poor and asked both sides to resolve their issues through dialogue.

Sayed Badshah, a member of another displaced family, told Pajhwok:“We consume contaminated water in this place, it makes us sick, so we want security and an end to the war.”

On the other hand, local officials give reassurance and say they have started efforts to provide shelter and other necessary facilities to the displaced families through aid agencies.

Khost governor's spokesman, Mustagher Gurbuz, says:“Pakistan does not follow the rules of war and shelled the houses of ordinary people with cannons and mortars, so people were forced to leave their homes.”

A few days ago, a clash broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces in Ghulam Khan port area, in which a driver was killed and the route closed to all traffic.

ma