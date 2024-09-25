Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) Welcomes Cruise To The MADD Network With A Shared Mission To End Impaired Driving

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cruise Joins MADD to Raise Awareness About the Dangers of Impaired Driving

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) welcomes Cruise, the all-electric self-driving company, to The MADD Network . While has been a MADD partner for years, the company is deepening its relationship with MADD to expand its local, on-the-ground impact. Cruise has also invited MADD to join its newly formed advisory council, which focuses on road safety for self-driving and emergency responder engagement.

"Welcoming Cruise to The MADD Network is a wonderful way to take our longstanding relationship to a new level," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "Cruise brings a genuine and lasting commitment to safety, and the company embodies MADD's belief that technology will ultimately end impaired driving."

The MADD Network unites diverse partners who share the vital mission of eliminating impaired driving. The MADD Network derives its power from partners using their own respective platforms to help educate their unique audiences and communities about the dangers of impaired driving, the need for underage drinking education/prevention, and legislative efforts that will drive real progress.

"As the leading organization working to end the crisis of impaired driving, MADD's mission is critical - and strikes at the heart of our work at Cruise to help make our roads safer. We deeply value our long-standing partnership with MADD and look forward to deepening our work together as a member of the MADD Network," said Rob Grant, Chief Government Affairs Officer at Cruise.

MADD believes autonomous vehicles hold enormous potential to improve road safety and provide options for people to plan ahead for a safe ride. Two in three people will be impacted by a drunk driving crash in their lifetime, resulting in injuries and deaths that are entirely preventable.



Nighttime is particularly dangerous, representing just 25% of miles driven but 50% of road fatalities.

Since 2019, drunk driving fatalities have increased by 33%. Every 39 minutes, someone is killed in an alcohol-related crash.

In 40+ years, MADD has helped save nearly 475,000 lives and served almost one million victims. In 2021, MADD celebrated the most significant legislative victory in its history: the passage of the HALT Drunk Driving Act, which requires advanced impaired driving prevention technology in all new cars as early as 2026.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 475,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at and follow MADD on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Cruise

Cruise is an all-electric self-driving technology company with a mission to build the world's most advanced autonomous vehicles (AVs) to safely connect people to the places, things, and experiences they care about. Learn more at GetCruise .

