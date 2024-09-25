The National Press Club's Fourth Annual Run For Austin Virtual 5K Will Be Held Saturday, November 9, 2024.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the 2024 Run for Austin Virtual 5K on November 9th has opened. The run is a fundraiser for the Austin Tice fund and part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness. Join hundreds of journalists and press freedom supporters by lacing up for this virtual 5K.

Register to run here:

Continue Reading

"Austin is always on our mind and hearts; his absence is deeply felt every day by our whole family," said Austin's mother Debra Tice. "The National Press Club organized the first Run for Austin in 2021.

The run serves as a time for people to think about Austin and share his story with those who may not have heard it. It also creates a way for people to support the effort to get him home. Each year we hope Austin is home to run with us and share his own story."

Austin is a Marine combat veteran, a seventh-generation Texan from Houston, a graduate of Georgetown University, and an award-winning journalist who has been unjustly detained in Syria since 2012. After seeing reports of the refugee crisis unfolding in Syria, Austin picked up his camera and headed straight to the front lines as a freelance reporter. He delivered important dispatches to The Washington Post and McClatchy before he was detained at a checkpoint near Damascus on August 14, 2012.

National Press Club President Emily Wilkins stated "Austin has been held hostage longer than any other U.S. journalist and now is the time to bring him home. The National Press Club is honored to stand with and support the Tice family, and we will continue to do so until Austin is free. The Austin Tice fund is a vital part of that effort, and we invite runners, walkers and everyone else to join us at the starting line for Austin."

The Austin Tice fund is being held to supplement the FBI reward for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice, or if no reward is given, to help Austin transition back to his life after detention. In addition, a small portion of the funds will be used to support the Tice family's travel and advocacy efforts.

Don't want to run alone? No problem! If you are in the following cities, we have a meet-up for you to join.

Colorado Springs/Denver, Colorado

Houston, Texas

Richmond, Virginia

Tacoma, Washington

Washington, DC

Want to create a meet-up in your area? Register for the race and email [email protected]

to get more information on how to start a meet-up.

Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected] , 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED