Achieving A Workforce AI Edge Starts At The Top: Visier Announces AI-Based Product Innovations To Empower The C-Suite

Leaders worldwide are facing a business performance crisis situation that Visier is tackling with AI-based solutions that illuminate people and the work they do



"Vee Boards" extend the power of Vee, Visier's award-winning generative AI digital assistant, with aggregated insights, analyses and recommendations for executives

New solutions put a spotlight on the specific needs of the CHRO, CFO, CRO and CXO, helping them to lead their teams to higher impact business outcomes

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the

globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, today announced new product innovations and solutions designed explicitly for executives to give organizations a Workforce AI Edge.

Visier announced its enhanced corporate mission earlier this month to harness the power of AI to give companies a Workforce AI Edge by unifying, illuminating and activating people and work data across an organization to better understand employees, the work they do, and to optimize the outcomes this work yields for the business. Together with thousands of HR leaders gathered at HR Tech 2024 in Las Vegas this week, Visier is demonstrating how AI can positively impact the world of work, while also transforming corporate performance.

"Achieving a Workforce AI Edge has to start at the top, with the insights executives need to lead and adapt their organizations through an increasingly challenging operating environment," said Keith Bigelow, chief product officer, Visier . "The Workforce AI Edge that we enable creates a virtuous cycle that empowers organizations to continuously measure and optimize productivity, and ensures employees operate at the top of their license. These product announcements focus on delivering the insights senior leaders need to continually optimize their workforce-drawing the direct connection between people, work and business performance."

Introducing Vee Boards, Curated AI-driven Insights and Analyses for CHROs and CFOs

Visier launched Vee Boards, a breakthrough in the way insights about people and work are delivered to executives. A powerful new extension to Vee, Visier's award-winning generative AI digital assistant, Vee Boards use generative AI to produce hard-hitting, relevant insights and guidance that help C-suite leaders keep a pulse on their most critical KPIs and manage their workforce more effectively.

Each Vee Board is tailored to the concerns of specific executives. For example, the people cost Vee Board shows the CHRO and CFO the precise ways workforce costs are currently affecting the organization's ability to hit its financial targets. It highlights topics like workforce cost forecasts, headcount movement and compensation changes, and how these impact P&L.

Visier's Vee Boards represent a step change in using generative AI to act as a concierge analyst for executives, giving them exactly the right amount of information at the right time. Key advances include:



AI-driven text explanations, with intelligence to understand what to highlight based on the specific findings in the data, as well as additional context such as plans, targets and past performance



AI-guided traffic lighting to quickly identify metrics which may be areas of concern

AI-generated recommendations for ways to make improvements on the metrics being shown

"Visier is offering a way to automate many of the most 'human' elements of preparing data for the C-suite audience," said Bigelow . "Through the innovative and secure use of AI, Visier allows executives to quickly see, on demand, where challenges exist, the underlying drivers, who they need to talk to and what action is required."

Vee Boards for CHROs and CFOs are available for customer preview now and will be generally available later this year. Future releases will provide Vee Boards for other executive roles. Learn more about Vee Boards here .

Spotlight on the CRO: Understanding the Ingredients of High Performing Salespeople

Visier also announced a powerful demonstration of what's possible when you blend people and work data in Visier with a solution designed for chief revenue officers. In its booth at HR Tech, Visier is showcasing an AI-based analytics solution built on its People Data Platform that allows revenue leaders to deeply understand and manage activity of their sales teams and the associated impact of their work on pipeline and revenue results. Optimizing for data from Salesforce, with Visier's solution a revenue leader can, for example:



Determine the people factors that drive deals to close by looking at the prospecting and deal-related activity of the highest and lowest performing salespeople, and correlate that to the impact on pipeline and closed-won revenue. Revenue leaders can compare and contrast individual salespeople by tenure, training, and engagement to understand what behaviors and attributes contribute to success, helping them more effectively train and manage their teams to higher impact.

Identify turnover risk among high performing salespeople to mitigate pipeline risk, understand the correlation between employee engagement and sales performance and determine whether the compensation of high performing salespeople aligns with performance.

"Our Workforce AI Edge means blending this type of data together, through the use of AI, to gain insights that directly impact the business, to show how and where to continually raise the bar on revenue results and corporate performance," added Bigelow .

Spotlight on the CXO: Rapid Workforce Planning Solution from Deloitte

Executives today are seeking to maximize the effectiveness of their total workforce and drive team performance as they navigate trends from globalization and onshoring, to changing worker demographics. This creates a need to model talent decisions before they are implemented. Deloitte Consulting LLP*, focused on giving companies a Workforce AI Edge, has created a solution powered on the Visier platform that supports leaders at every level of an organization as they manage through change, including:



Modeling and building a workforce plan that includes demand drivers and labor market data, identifying where an organization should hire new workers, upskill staff, use contractors, build bots and incorporate AI and other emerging technologies.



Managing volume-based or seasonal labor supply and demand (e.g., call centers, IT, finance, supply chain, operations, front line workers), handling increased volume at lower costs and higher customer service using generative AI and other automation capabilities to estimate the associated impacts.

Enabling rapid and cost effective deployment of complex capabilities by modeling the impacts (inclusive of different sourcing models, locations, and technology). Helping assess business impacts, including AI's influence on talent, organizations, and staff compositions. Empowering organizations to proactively manage how and where work is done, with a high degree of certitude, and uncover broader career pathing and upskilling opportunities for employees.

"Successfully navigating the age of AI hinges on understanding all the implications of change on not just one job, but the total workforce-modeling impacts how work is done, the organizational structures and capabilities needed to manage it, and then driving continuous adoption and enhanced capability to maximize benefit," said Russell Klosk, managing director and lead for Deloitte Consulting LLP workforce planning practice. "Our solution demonstrates the workforce impacts in the models to help drive evidence-based business decisions across the enterprise. This empowers everyone from CXOs to line leaders to manage their workforce in an informed, data-driven manner, confident in the outcomes that can be achieved based on the decisions being made."

"Through the breadth of our product enhancements, we are showing what's possible when you tap into the power of people and work data and bring a bit of curiosity into the mix," added Bigelow . "We are committed to demonstrating to leaders across organizations how the marriage of people and work data, brought to life in the right ways, can turbocharge the performance of teams and change the growth trajectory of an entire business."

This release closely follows Visier's Open for Builders momentum announcement launched yesterday at HR Tech. To learn more about Visier's new product announcements please go to Visier , or stop by Visier's booth at HR Tech Conference, booth #7900, for a demonstration.

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries-including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company, and more. To learn more about Visier, visit .

*Please see deloitte/us/about for a detailed description of the company's legal structure.

