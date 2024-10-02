Deputy Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Kuwait
10/2/2024 2:00:15 PM
Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received at the Amiri Diwan this evening his brother crown prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.
The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, as well as Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Crown Prince.
HH the Deputy Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honor of HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation.
