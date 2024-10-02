عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Kuwait

Deputy Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Kuwait


10/2/2024 2:00:15 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani received at the Amiri Diwan this evening his brother crown prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, as well as Their Excellencies the members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Crown Prince.

HH the Deputy Amir hosted a dinner banquet in honor of HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation.

Read Also
  • Deputy Amir leads well-wishers to welcome Crown Prince of Kuwait

MENAFN02102024000063011010ID1108740243


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search