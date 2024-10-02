Iranian President Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Doha today, on an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi.