Iranian President Arrives In Doha
Date
10/2/2024 2:00:15 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Doha today, on an official visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Saad Abdullah Saad Al Mahmoud Al Sharif and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar HE Ali Salehabadi.
MENAFN02102024000063011010ID1108740245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.