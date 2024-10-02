Prime Minister Of Thailand Arrives In Doha
10/2/2024 2:00:15 PM
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand HE Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrived in Doha on Wednesday to take part in the the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit.
Her Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Qatar HE Sira Swangsilpa.
