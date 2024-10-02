(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Washington Post

Russian President Vladimir on Wednesday approved a new law that will exempt Russian defendants and suspects who have signed up to fight in the from criminal liability.

The bill was introduced by the Russian Supreme Court this summer and passed by Russia's parliament after three readings and will save defendants from facing trial and from criminal prosecution.

Previously, only Russians who had been convicted or were under investigation had the option to sign a contract with the Defense and join the "Special Military Operation,” the Kremlin's euphemism for its war against Ukraine. This new bill is intended to close the gap in the chain so that anyone facing criminal charges at any stage can sign a contract and avoid prison.



New Japan PM says environment not right for rate hike

Weeping families mourn Thai school bus crash victims More than 700,000 displaced in Haiti, half of them children: UN

Read Also

Russian independent outlet Important Stories reported earlier this month that with the new bill Russian authorities expect to send roughly 20,000 additional defendants, including people under investigation and those held in pretrial detention centers across Russia, to the front lines.

Since the first year of the war, Russia has actively recruited from its sprawling, overcrowded prison system, first through Wagner, the shadowy private military group headed by Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and later through Storm Z schemes set up by the Ministry of Defense. Thousands of criminals were promised that they could walk free and have their convictions removed if they signed six-month contracts to fight in Ukraine.

There have been countless cases of criminals returning from the front only to reoffend.

A Russian murderer who was released in 2022 from a 14-year prison sentence to join Wagner, went on to kill an 85-year-old elderly woman in her home and was put back in prison. He was released a second time to return to the front this summer, according to relatives of the woman.