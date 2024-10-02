Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Crown Prince Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Deputy Amir HH Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani led the well-wishers to welcome of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, upon his arrival with the accompanying delegation at Hamad International Airport this evening, on his visit to the country to participate in the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue.

He was received by of State HE Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Saud Al Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kuwait HE Ali Bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar HE Khaled Badr Al Mutairi.