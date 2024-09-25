Dr. Scott Parazynski Joins Advisory Board Of Neurolight, Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Scott Parazynski, an astronaut, inventor, and medical expert, has joined the Advisory Board of NeuroLight, Inc., a neuromodulation medical device company

POMONA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NeuroLight , Inc., a pioneering neuromodulation medical device company, today announced the appointment of renowned astronaut, inventor, and medical expert Scott Parazynski, MD, to its Advisory Board.

NeuroLight is revolutionizing neuromodulation technology, enabling the transfer of the desired brain states from one person to another. This novel approach holds promise for treating insomnia and other sleep disorders, addressing neurodegenerative diseases, and enhancing cognition, focus, and performance.

Dr. Parazynski brings an impressive track record of 14 years in C-suite and Board-level positions, driving product development and commercialization in aerospace, aviation, biotechnology, robotics, and medical devices. His 17-year tenure as a NASA Mission Specialist Astronaut, Spacewalker, and inventor of innovative EVA tools and medical devices further solidifies his expertise. Dr. Parazynski participated in seven spacewalks and led five of them. As a prolific inventor, Dr. Parazynski holds numerous patents for cutting-edge technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Parazynski to our Advisory Board,” stated Alexander Poltorak, NeuroLight's Founder and President.“His unique blend of scientific, medical, and entrepreneurial expertise will provide invaluable guidance to our company.”

“I'm excited to join NeuroLight's Advisory Board, leveraging my passion for exploration and innovation to improve human health and well-being,” said Dr. Parazynski.“NeuroLight's pioneering technology has the potential to transform lives, and I'm eager to contribute to this mission.”

NeuroLight's innovative approach is bolstered by several U.S. patents, underscoring the uniqueness of its technology. By addressing chronic sleep issues, a major public health concern, NeuroLight's work offers hope to millions seeking improved sleep and overall well-being. NeuroLight was awarded Phase I NSF/SBIR grant, which it successfully completed.



About NeuroLight, Inc.

NeuroLight, Inc. is at the forefront of neuroscience-based technology, developing innovative neuromodulation solutions to treat insomnia and improve sleep, cognition, and performance. The Company's flagship product, NeuroMaskTM, aims to revolutionize sleep therapy through non-invasive light and sound sensory stimulation of the brain. Sleep therapy is the first application of the Company's groundbreaking technology for transplanting brain states.

