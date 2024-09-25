Red Bull KTM Strengthen Ties With Marelli For MXGP Ambitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DETROIT, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will narrow its sights on FIM Motocross World Championship success thanks to the support of Marelli Motorsport: the two companies have confirmed a collaboration moving forwards for MXGP.

Marelli Motorsport announces a technical collaboration with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Marelli has been a long-term KTM partner in the development of electronic systems and data administration in various racing disciplines, especially road racing and with the birth of the MotoGPTM project midway through the last decade. Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector with a strong track record for innovation and manufacturing excellence, as well as a long-standing presence in motorsports. The company began an official affiliation with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (in Rally) in 2023 and this bond will now intensify as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pursue their goals in the MXGP and MX2 classes.

Marelli Motorsport is an important supplier and technical ally for KTM and the R&D process with KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F machinery in Grand Prix, providing expertise and backing in terms of hardware and software resources. Their industry leading acumen with electronics had immediate benefit in 2023 when Red Bull KTM Factory Racing was able to dominate the Dakar rally.

Marelli Motorsport has over 100 years of history at the highest levels of competition and in both two- and four-wheel racing. As Marelli's technology 'incubator', Marelli Motorsport develops highly advanced solutions for racing vehicles that can be carried over to road cars and bikes and vice-versa.

Robert Jonas, Vice President OFFROAD Racing : "We're really happy to bring Marelli Motorsport even closer to our KTM Motorsport program and deeper into the operations of the MXGP team. Marelli pride themselves on innovation and development and, of course, we are also pushing as hard as we can to make all aspects of our racing project the best it can be. We invest in the bikes, the riders, the staff, the championships and to have all of this at the highest level also means having first-class partners. It's great to take that further step for motocross."

Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport : "Through this new collaboration, we are thrilled to consolidate and extend our already successful technical partnership with KTM Motorsport into a new field. This will be a great opportunity to leverage our extensive 'on track' expertise into the off-road sector, further strengthening our long presence in the world of two-wheel motorsports. Building on the mutual success we have already achieved we can't wait to live this new adventure alongside such a prestigious partner and to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation together."

Marelli is a leading mobility technology supplier to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

