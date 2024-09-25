National Artistic Gymnast To Participate In AEON Cup 2024
9/25/2024 10:09:15 AM
Azerbaijani artistic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova will participate
in AEON Cup 2024 Worldwide Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Championships,
Azernews reports.
The tournament will take place in Tokyo, Japan on September
26-29.
The 23-year-old athlete will represent a Belgian club in this
prestigious competition. Fans and supporters are eager to see her
performance and cheer her on as she competes among the best in the
world.
Zohra Aghamirova is an Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast who
participated in both the 2020 Summer olympics and the upcoming 2024
Summer Olympics.
In May 2023, she competed at the European Championships where
she earned her first medal, a bronze in the ball event.
In July, the gymnast took part in the 2021 Summer World
University Games, which had been postponed. There, she won three
medals: a bronze with the ribbon and silver medals with the clubs
and hoop.
In August, Zohra Aghamirova competed at the World Championships.
In the qualification round, she finished 12th, securing an Olympic
quota for Azerbaijan. She ended up 18th in the all-around
final.
At the end of the year, she was recognized as Azerbaijan's Best
Female Athlete of the Year, sharing the honor with Govhar
Beydullayeva and Irina Zaretska, and was also named one of the top
ten athletes of the year.
During the 2024 European Championships, Aghamirova placed 17th
in the all-around final.
In August, she participated in the Summer Olympics, where she
ranked 19th in the qualification round.
