How big is the Residential Furniture Rental Market?



The global residential furniture rental market to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.



What are Residential Furniture Rental?



Rеsidеntial furniturе rеntal is a sеrvicе that allows pеoplе to rеnt furniturе for thеir homеs on a tеmporary basis, typically for a fеw months to a fеw yеars. Furniturе rеntal companiеs offеr a rangе of furniturе itеms for rеntal, including sofas, dining tablеs, bеds, chairs, and morе. Thе furniturе is typically dеlivеrеd and assеmblеd at thе rеntеr's homе, and thе rеntal company is rеsponsiblе for maintеnancе during thе rеntal pеriod. Thе rеsidеntial furniturе rеntal industry is growing duе to thе incrеasing popularity of short-tеrm rеntals and thе dеmand for cost-еffеctivе and еco-friеndly living arrangеmеnts.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Residential Furniture Rental industry?



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Furniture Type:



Sofas

Beds

Dining Sets

Desks

Chairs

Others



By Rental Period:



Short-Term (Up to 6 months)

Long-Term (6 months to 2 years)

Extended (Over 2 years)



By Application:



Residential Homes

Apartments

Serviced Accommodations

Student Housing

Others



By End-Use:



Individual Consumers

Corporate Housing

Co-Living Spaces

Academic Institutions

Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Rest of Asia Pacific



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg)

NORDIC (Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark)

Rest of Europe



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



The Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA (Middle East & Africa)



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



CORT Furniture Rental

Feather

Rentomojo

Furlenco

Brook Furniture Rental

Inhabitr

AFR Furniture Rental

CasaOne

Aaron's, Inc.

Appliance & Furniture RentAll

Mobley

Lounge Lovers

Rent the Roo

Oliver Space



