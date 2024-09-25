REGENT Announces Urbanlink Air Mobility Has Ordered Seagliders For South Florida And Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UrbanLink has ordered 27 REGENT seagliders to service South Florida and Puerto Rico.

North Kingstown, RI, September 25, 2024 - REGENT Craft , the manufacturer of all-electric seagliders for sustainable maritime mobility, announced today that UrbanLink Air Mobility , a pioneering South Florida-based advanced air mobility company, has ordered 27 all-electric seagliders to operate in South Florida and Puerto Rico, starting in 2027. This partnership advances multi-modal electric transportation ecosystem development and reflects growing seaglider interest in the region.

Under the agreement, UrbanLink will operate REGENT's flagship Viceroy seagliders,12-passenger vessels that travel at up to 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. The seagliders will augment the company's existing all-electric transportation solutions in Miami and San Juan.

“UrbanLink's order expands the opportunity to connect millions of people in South Florida and Puerto Rico with efficient, comfortable, and sustainable transportation solutions,” said Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO, REGENT.“As demand for seagliders grows, this agreement brings us closer to realizing their potential to enhance existing transportation systems and improve people's lives.”

Multi-modal transportation solution

Seagliders will contribute to developing multi-modal transportation ecosystems in coastal areas. Using existing dock infrastructure, they support and advance increased connectivity and charging options, which will benefit other electric vehicles operating in that space.

"Our partnership with REGENT further advances our mission to bring zero-emission regional travel to the U.S., with a specific focus on the Miami and San Juan markets,” said Ed Wegel, UrbanLink Founder and Chairman.“This order perfectly complements our previous commitment to electric sea vessels, all of which will seamlessly integrate with our all-electric eVTOL jets, expanding our reach and enhancing connectivity across the regions we serve. By embracing these innovative, zero-emission modes of transportation-whether by sea or air-we're not only shaping the future of travel but also taking meaningful steps toward a cleaner, more sustainable environment for generations to come.”

Florida seaglider momentum

Seaglider operations out of Miami could serve as many as 4.3 million passengers annually. According to a recent survey conducted by REGENT, 88% of Miami residents would be interested in using a seaglider for regional coastal travel.

The UrbanLink partnership is a significant step for REGENT to advance its efforts to service this growing market. Miami Dade County recently conducted a feasibility study to explore seaglider operations in the area, and other carriers have signed on as partners.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combines the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations. REGENT has already secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.



About UrbanLink

UrbanLink is a South Florida-based advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to revolutionizing urban transportation – whether by sea or air – through innovative zero-emission mobility solutions. Led by aviation industry veteran Ed Wegel, UrbanLink is committed to creating smarter, greener, and more efficient transportation systems that enhance connectivity and sustainability in South Florida and beyond. UrbanLink is positioned to be the first provider of all electric zero emission AAM solutions and is poised to make history as the first airline in the U.S. to integrate electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft into its fleet. For more information, visit flyurbanlink.com

