Zelensky, Trudeau Talk Countering Russian Disinformation
9/25/2024 9:17:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau efforts to counter Russian propaganda and achieve peace in Ukraine.
This was reported by Trudeau's Office following the meeting, Ukrinform saw.
"The two leaders discussed countering Russian misinformation and disinformation, and President Zelensky's diplomatic efforts toward peace, including through Ukraine's Peace Formula," Trudeau said.
It is noted that the head of the Canadian government promised to "continue providing military, financial, humanitarian, development, and other assistance to Ukraine as it fights to preserve its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence".
"Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated Canada's condemnation of Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine, including its horrific targeting of civilians and energy infrastructure," the Office noted.
As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to the USA, where he is taking part in the UN General Assembly.
Archival photo: President's Office
