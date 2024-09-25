Neeyamo Reinforces Commitment To Cloud Security With CSA Star Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neeyamo's CSA STAR Certification underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest security and Data protection compliance standards

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neeyamo, a leader in global payroll and EOR solutions, proudly announces its achievement of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security, Trust, Assurance, and Risk (STAR) Certification. This certification demonstrates Neeyamo's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest Security and Data protection compliance standards in cloud-based payroll processing .

The CSA STAR Certification stands as the industry's most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud. The CSA STAR Certification is built upon the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM), a comprehensive cybersecurity framework specifically designed for cloud environments. It encompasses 197 control objectives that are structured in 17 domains covering all key aspects of cloud technology, serving as the GOLD standard for evaluating cloud implementations and guiding security measure deployment throughout the cloud supply chain.

By successfully meeting the rigorous requirements of the CSA STAR Certification (CCM), Neeyamo demonstrates its ability to implement robust security measures to safeguard sensitive employee data, adhere to international best practices in cloud environment, and provide clients with enhanced trust and confidence in its cloud-based (SaaS) payroll solutions.

"Achieving the CSA STAR Certification reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the most secure and reliable cloud-based payroll solutions available in the market," said Sachin Kawalkar, Chief Information Security Officer & Global Head of Information Security, Cyber Security and Quality Management Group at Neeyamo. "As one of the few global payroll providers to receive this certification, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry. In addition to global standards and frameworks implemented in Neeyamo, C-STAR builds upon Neeyamo's strong foundation in information security, forming a comprehensive security framework that addresses every aspect of Security and Data protection in cloud-based payroll processing."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 160+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. Ignite your payroll revolution and get to know more at or send us an email at ....

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA's activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud - from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry - and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at , and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

